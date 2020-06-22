RAIN, freezing nights and even snow could blow across Queensland this week and Brisbane is expected to record its coldest night of the year.

The cold snap will start tonight with temperatures forecast to drop four degrees in Brisbane - from 13C to 9C.

Blankets will be your best friend on Thursday night as Brisbane's temperature will drop to just 7C for the coldest night of the year so far.

The Gold and Sunshine coasts will both post 7C tomorrow night, while the coldest night will be in Stanthorpe as it is forecast to hit zero on Thursday night.

Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Peter Markworth said the dry air following a trough sitting over the Darling Downs was the reason behind the big freeze.

Caloundra locals Will Hiley, 6, Ruby Hiley, 8 and Mae Clarke, 9, soak up the sunshine at Dicky Beach after a wet weekend. Picture: Lachie Millard

Father of three Todd Hiley is glad his kids got to make the most of the weather before the snap takes hold.

"After a wet day on Saturday we wanted to make the most of the sunshine and get to the beach, especially with some cooler weather coming," he said.

Originally published as Cold snap could bring frost and snow