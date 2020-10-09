Coles shuts in Fairfield due to IT problems.

Coles shuts in Fairfield due to IT problems.

Coles stores nationwide have shut their doors suddenly this afternoon after a "technical issue" stopped registers from taking payments.

Shoppers were booted from Coles stores around the country shortly after 5pm in Sydney after the IT outage stopped cash and card payments from working.

Staff ushered customers out of stores and rolled doors down to prevent others from entering.

A Coles spokeswoman said stores had been closed for the time being due to a "technical issue" with payments.

"Coles supermarkets are being closed temporarily due to a technical issue with processing payments in our stores," she said.

"Our team is working hard to fix the issue and stores will reopen as soon as possible.

We apologise to our customers for the inconvenience."

Coles Express and Coles Liquor stores are unaffected and remain open.

Competitor Woolworths were quick to reassure shoppers all was well in their stores.

"Our payment systems are up and running. All stores continue to trade as normal," a Tweet from the supermarket read.

Confused shoppers took to social media as the situation unfolded.

"Halfway through a shop and we are told that cash registers at all Coles stores are not working due to IT issues," Tracy Findlay wrote on Twitter with a photo outside Coles Asquith.

"They're not sure for how long. Off to Woolies."

More to come

Originally published as Coles supermarkets shut doors after IT meltdown