Collingwood acts on alarming racism accusations

Heritier Lumumba claims he was subjected to “racist jokes” at Collingwood.

COLLINGWOOD is investigating premiership player Heritier Lumumba's claims he was racially abused during his 10 seasons at the AFL club.

The Magpies' integrity committee is looking into the defender's allegations he was nicknamed the "chimp" and the club didn't support him.

Collingwood director Peter Murphy is chairing the committee, with chief executive Mark Anderson also part of the inquiry.

Collingwood coach Nathan Buckley has reached out to Lumumba but hasn't heard back from him.

The club says it will continue to attempt to make contact with Lumumba in the hope he will assist the committee in better understanding the allegations.

The retired 33-year-old is after a public acknowledgment about his allegations of being treated unfairly while at the Magpies before he sits down with Buckley.

Collingwood director Jodie Sizer said the club understood Lumumba's claims were serious and wanted to treat them as such.

Lumumba has been vocal in demanding Collingwood acknowledge how he was treated.

"As a board we have come together and unanimously agreed we need to take action," she said.

"From my perspective the whole of Australia is on an important journey as it deals with racism, the impacts of racism and considers what, as a nation, we want to be and are to become.

"Collingwood is also on its own journey and important to both quests is truth telling.

"Understanding the truth, owning the truth and supporting those in sharing their truths is a key next step for any action."

Lumumba has detailed on social media his alleged experiences at the Magpies, claiming he endured a "culture of racist jokes" and took magic mushrooms to cope with the situation.

He left Collingwood at the end of 2014 before finishing his 223-game career with Melbourne.

