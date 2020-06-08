Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
BEER O’CLOCK: Commercial Hotel staff Georgia White, Kira-Lee Schultz and Liam Thorpe excited to be back pouring beers. (Picture: Tristan Evert)
BEER O’CLOCK: Commercial Hotel staff Georgia White, Kira-Lee Schultz and Liam Thorpe excited to be back pouring beers. (Picture: Tristan Evert)
Food & Entertainment

Commercial Hotel Kingaroy welcomes back patrons

Tristan Evert
8th Jun 2020 4:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AFTER months of closure, a new look Commercial Hotel has welcomed back patrons over the weekend.

Thanks to the latest easing of coronavirus restrictions, 20 patrons were allowed in each area of the pub.

After reopening at 11am on Friday, the Commercial Hotel pumped out 140 meals across Friday and Saturday.

The Commercial Hotel general manager Steve Colley said they had been looking forward to getting people back through the doors for some time.

 

CHEERS: Sam Turner, Laura Blackmore, Jessica McGrath, Kate McCormack and Madeline Grace happy to be back at the pub. (Picture: Tristan Evert)
CHEERS: Sam Turner, Laura Blackmore, Jessica McGrath, Kate McCormack and Madeline Grace happy to be back at the pub. (Picture: Tristan Evert)

"It was fantastic to welcome patrons back in and we had terrific numbers come in for a meal over the weekend," Mr Colley said.

"Everyone has been really good about it all and we have had so many great reactions from people coming in for meals.

"I think a lot of people had really been missing being able to get out of the house and come for a feed."

Patrons will now have to enter through the main foyer entrance on Haly Street and be escorted to their table by staff.

Mr Colley said, with the new table service, they were currently all hands on deck.

"To run as an la carte restaurant with table service requires much greater staff so we have put all our staff back on," Mr Colley said.

"We have to follow a number of rigorous rules, such as having hand sanitiser at every section as well as cleaning and disinfecting surfaces hourly.

"Despite the new rules we are still having as much fun as possible without breaking social distancing rules."

 

REOPENED: Each area of the Commercial Hotel can now hold up to 20 patrons at a time. (Picture: Tristan Evert)
REOPENED: Each area of the Commercial Hotel can now hold up to 20 patrons at a time. (Picture: Tristan Evert)

As of today the Commercial Hotel bistro will be open seven days a week with a phone booking required.

Mr Colley said they also used the downtime to make a number of upgrades to the pub.

"Over the closure we remodelled the kitchen, installed a new refrigerator as well as sanded and repainted a number of surfaces," Mr Colley said.

"The government has done a great job minimising the damage and spread of the virus, which has allowed us to reopen.

"If everything continues the way it is, we should be able to allow even more patrons back into the pub very soon."

More Stories

commercial hotel kingaroy south burnett businesses south burnett news south burnett pubs
South Burnett

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Cherbourg boxer receives Wide Bay sporting champs grant

        premium_icon Cherbourg boxer receives Wide Bay sporting champs grant

        Boxing Boxer receives sporting grant after scoring spot on 2020 Boxing Australia Future Development squad.

        Council CEO ‘sleeping out’ for the homeless

        premium_icon Council CEO ‘sleeping out’ for the homeless

        News Mark Pitt will raise money for the homeless by taking part in the St Vinnies Sleep...

        FULL LIST: South Burnett pubs to reopen their doors

        premium_icon FULL LIST: South Burnett pubs to reopen their doors

        Food & Entertainment Coronavirus restrictions are easing which means patrons can get back into the...

        More than $5 million in coronavirus funding for the Burnett

        premium_icon More than $5 million in coronavirus funding for the Burnett

        News From bikeways to footpaths to sport and recreation facilities - the Burnett is set...