Commercial Hotel Kingaroy welcomes back patrons

AFTER months of closure, a new look Commercial Hotel has welcomed back patrons over the weekend.

Thanks to the latest easing of coronavirus restrictions, 20 patrons were allowed in each area of the pub.

After reopening at 11am on Friday, the Commercial Hotel pumped out 140 meals across Friday and Saturday.

The Commercial Hotel general manager Steve Colley said they had been looking forward to getting people back through the doors for some time.

CHEERS: Sam Turner, Laura Blackmore, Jessica McGrath, Kate McCormack and Madeline Grace happy to be back at the pub. (Picture: Tristan Evert)

"It was fantastic to welcome patrons back in and we had terrific numbers come in for a meal over the weekend," Mr Colley said.

"Everyone has been really good about it all and we have had so many great reactions from people coming in for meals.

"I think a lot of people had really been missing being able to get out of the house and come for a feed."

Patrons will now have to enter through the main foyer entrance on Haly Street and be escorted to their table by staff.

Mr Colley said, with the new table service, they were currently all hands on deck.

"To run as an la carte restaurant with table service requires much greater staff so we have put all our staff back on," Mr Colley said.

"We have to follow a number of rigorous rules, such as having hand sanitiser at every section as well as cleaning and disinfecting surfaces hourly.

"Despite the new rules we are still having as much fun as possible without breaking social distancing rules."

REOPENED: Each area of the Commercial Hotel can now hold up to 20 patrons at a time. (Picture: Tristan Evert)

As of today the Commercial Hotel bistro will be open seven days a week with a phone booking required.

Mr Colley said they also used the downtime to make a number of upgrades to the pub.

"Over the closure we remodelled the kitchen, installed a new refrigerator as well as sanded and repainted a number of surfaces," Mr Colley said.

"The government has done a great job minimising the damage and spread of the virus, which has allowed us to reopen.

"If everything continues the way it is, we should be able to allow even more patrons back into the pub very soon."