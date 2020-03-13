Committee makes big decision ahead of weekend show

FULL STEAM AHEAD: The Murgon Show will be going ahead as per usual weekend despite the recent announcement of one confirmed case of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) reaching the South Burnett region.

FOLLOWING the recent announcement of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) reaching the South Burnett region with one confirmed case of the virus in Kingaroy, the Murgon Show Committee has been tasked with making the decision whether or not to proceed with this weekend's show.

Murgon Show Society committee member Tina Kenyon said the show would definitely be going ahead and said she was looking forward to another wonderful event.

"We are encouraging patrons to take necessary precaustions and wash their hands regularly, but we want everyone to know the show will be running ahead as per usual," she said.

General manager of the Queensland Chamber of Agricultural Society Inc Trevor Beckingham said it would be business as usual for all southeast Queensland shows unless they are directed to do otherwise.

"As it stands at the moment we are still telling our regional show committees to go ahead with their planning and events," he said.

"We do not want to add to any of the public hysteria that is currently out there regarding coronavirus.

"As of Monday (March 9) the Australian Government Department of Health haven't directed us to make any major changes to procedures so we will be operating as per usual."

WHAT YOU CAN DO TO PROTECT YOURSELF AND OTHERS:

The World Health Organisation are urging people to follow these recommendations to avoid further spreading novel coronavirus (COVID-19).