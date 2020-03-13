Committee makes big decision ahead of weekend show
FOLLOWING the recent announcement of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) reaching the South Burnett region with one confirmed case of the virus in Kingaroy, the Murgon Show Committee has been tasked with making the decision whether or not to proceed with this weekend's show.
Murgon Show Society committee member Tina Kenyon said the show would definitely be going ahead and said she was looking forward to another wonderful event.
"We are encouraging patrons to take necessary precaustions and wash their hands regularly, but we want everyone to know the show will be running ahead as per usual," she said.
General manager of the Queensland Chamber of Agricultural Society Inc Trevor Beckingham said it would be business as usual for all southeast Queensland shows unless they are directed to do otherwise.
"As it stands at the moment we are still telling our regional show committees to go ahead with their planning and events," he said.
"We do not want to add to any of the public hysteria that is currently out there regarding coronavirus.
"As of Monday (March 9) the Australian Government Department of Health haven't directed us to make any major changes to procedures so we will be operating as per usual."
WHAT YOU CAN DO TO PROTECT YOURSELF AND OTHERS:
The World Health Organisation are urging people to follow these recommendations to avoid further spreading novel coronavirus (COVID-19).
- Regularly and thoroughly clean your hands with an alcohol-based hand rub or wash them with soap and water.
- Maintain at least one metre distance between yourself and anyone who is coughing or sneezing.
- Avoid touching you eyes, nose and mouth because hands touch many surfaces and can pick up viruses and once contaminated, hands can transfer the virus to your eyes, nose or mouth. From there, the virus can enter your body and can make you sick.
- Make sure you, and the people around you, follow good respiratory hygiene, this means covering your mouth and nose with your bent elbow or tissue when you cough or sneeze. Then dispose of the used tissue immediately.
- Stay home if you feel unwell. If you have a fever, cough and difficulty breathing, seek medical attention and call in advance. Follow the directions of your local health authority.
- Stay informed on the latest developments about COVID-19.
- Follow advice given by your healthcare provider, your national and local public health authority or your employer on how to protect yourself and others from COVID-19.