Key to staying healthy this Christmas season

Christmas spirit all around for the Nanango Park Run (Photo: Tristan Evert)

DESPITE hot and hazy conditions the Nanango community rallied together for their final park run in 2019.

The 5km circuit that follows the Ros Gregor Walking Trail welcomes athletes from all ages and all ability levels.

Still in its early stages, the Nanango Park Run aims to promote a healthy and active lifestyle and director Therese Woodward says it's all about community spirit.

"The run received great support from the community and brings people from all over the region together," Woodward said.

"Today we had visitors from as far as the Gold Coast and Maryborough," she said.

"Despite the time of year with Christmas just around the corner we still managed to get 48 runners down."

With the festive season in full swing Woodward said it's important to maintain a healthy balance over the Christmas period.

"It's important to have fun and enjoy yourself however moderation is key," Woodward said.

"The next park run is on New Years Day and is a perfect opportunity to get active," she said.

To be apart of the next event simply fill out a free registration form at parkrun.com.