Community grants now open for LGBTQ+ not-for-profits

Local LGBTQ+ not-for-profits can now apply for up to $10K, as part of the ANZ & Sydney Mardi Gras Community Grants program. File Photo.

APPLICATIONS are now open for the combined national LGBTQ+ community grants program, funded by ANZ and Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras.

The ANZ and Sydney Mardi Gras Community Grants program aims to increase support and inclusivity for the LGBTQ+ community nationwide by providing grants of up to $10,000 to LGBTQ+ not-for-profit community organisations, charities and individuals.

ANZ research commissioned earlier this year found the majority of Australia’s LGBTQ+ community have been the victim of hurtful or homophobic language (69%) in the past 12 months. By contrast, less than half of non-LGBTQ+ Australians believe that there’s an issue with hurtful language directed at the community (41%), demonstrating the need to further support the community, and groups helping champion inclusion.

ANZ Executive Sponsor of the Pride Network and ANZ Chief Finance Officer, Michelle Jablko said: “As advocates of diversity, inclusion and respect, ANZ is proud to launch the program for the third consecutive year, continuing to show our unwavering support for Australia’s LGBTQ+ community.

“We hope the 2020 grants can help more groups and individuals thrive in different ways and we look forward to seeing these take place throughout the year”.

The ANZ & Sydney Mardi Gras Community Grants program provides financial funding for a wide range of purposes including Education and Training, Creation, Arts and Culture, and Community Development. To date, 30 grants have been given out since 2018 totalling $200,000.

Sydney Gay & Lesbian Mardi Gras CEO, Albert Kruger said: “We are delighted to officially open applications for the 2020 program, working in collaboration with ANZ to continue to provide funding to a diverse range of recipients under the LGBTQ+ umbrella.

“The program highlights the incredible work of organisations and individuals across sports, arts, music, mental health, wellbeing and beyond and we look forward to supporting those who do so much to enrich the lives of our LGBTQ+ community.”

Applications for ANZ & Sydney Mardi Gras Community Grants are open from Tuesday September 1 until Sunday October 4, with successful applicants announced the week commencing November 16 2020.

To apply and find out more information, visit www.anz.com/mardigrasgrants.