Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The State Government's Gambling Community Benefit Fund is delivering $1,159,099 to 54 community groups across the Wide Bay Burnett.
The State Government's Gambling Community Benefit Fund is delivering $1,159,099 to 54 community groups across the Wide Bay Burnett.
News

Community groups cash in on more than $1M funding

Madeline Grace
Madeline Grace
24th Jan 2020 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TWO South Burnett community groups have received a share of $1,159,099 granted to organisations in the Wide Bay and Burnett from the State Government’s Gambling Community Benefit fund.

Attorney-General Yvette D’Arth said the fund helped groups make their projects a reality.

“This is a sound investment in great local organisations, with every one of this round’s recipients making an enormous difference in supporting our community,” Ms D’Arth said.

The South Burnett recipients are:

  • The Ballogie Rural Fire Brigade which received $35,000 to upgrade the kitchen and office.
  • The Murgon Business & Development Association which was granted $27,000 to host the Easter Fair.

“I can’t think of a better way to kick off a new decade than giving a helping hand to the organisations who put so much back into our community …” Ms D’Ath said.

“Applications for the next round are now open, so if your community-based group has a project in mind, the Gambling Community Benefit Fund wants to hear about it.”

The Gambling Community Benefit Fund makes grants available for worthwhile community, not-for-profit projects from $500 to $35,000.

Visit the website for more information.

ballogie rural fire brigade gambling community benefit fund murgon business and development association south burnett community groups
South Burnett

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        'Fed up': Dairy industry being used as a political football

        premium_icon 'Fed up': Dairy industry being used as a political football

        Politics Farmers are fed up with having the dairy industry treated like a political football: A letter from the Queensland Dairyfarmers’ Organisation president

        ’Tinder pro’ shares tips for swiping success in Burnett

        premium_icon ’Tinder pro’ shares tips for swiping success in Burnett

        Dating Meet ‘Tinder Cowboy’ James, and believe me ladies, this isn’t his first rodeo.

        INVASION DAY? What region’s residents really think

        premium_icon INVASION DAY? What region’s residents really think

        News Find out what people in the South Burnett think about Australia Day being...

        Cherbourg elder speaks out: ‘We have to be forgiving’

        premium_icon Cherbourg elder speaks out: ‘We have to be forgiving’

        Politics It was only recently Ms Gray even heard her people refer to the national holiday as...