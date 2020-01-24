Community groups cash in on more than $1M funding

The State Government's Gambling Community Benefit Fund is delivering $1,159,099 to 54 community groups across the Wide Bay Burnett.

The State Government's Gambling Community Benefit Fund is delivering $1,159,099 to 54 community groups across the Wide Bay Burnett.

TWO South Burnett community groups have received a share of $1,159,099 granted to organisations in the Wide Bay and Burnett from the State Government’s Gambling Community Benefit fund.

Attorney-General Yvette D’Arth said the fund helped groups make their projects a reality.

“This is a sound investment in great local organisations, with every one of this round’s recipients making an enormous difference in supporting our community,” Ms D’Arth said.

The South Burnett recipients are:

The Ballogie Rural Fire Brigade which received $35,000 to upgrade the kitchen and office.

The Murgon Business & Development Association which was granted $27,000 to host the Easter Fair.

“I can’t think of a better way to kick off a new decade than giving a helping hand to the organisations who put so much back into our community …” Ms D’Ath said.

“Applications for the next round are now open, so if your community-based group has a project in mind, the Gambling Community Benefit Fund wants to hear about it.”

The Gambling Community Benefit Fund makes grants available for worthwhile community, not-for-profit projects from $500 to $35,000.

Visit the website for more information.