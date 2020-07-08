Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Logan Bradford, 17, has died after the car she was driving along River Drive, South Ballina, left the roadway and plunged into the Richmond River.
Logan Bradford, 17, has died after the car she was driving along River Drive, South Ballina, left the roadway and plunged into the Richmond River.
News

'Fly high, sweet angel': Tributes to teen killed in crash

Aisling Brennan
8th Jul 2020 11:30 AM | Updated: 9th Jul 2020 5:59 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AN EVANS Head teenager has been confirmed as the girl who tragically died after her car plunged into the Richmond River on Tuesday.

>>> 'Too dark, too deep': Impossible task for rescuers

Logan Bradford, 17, was driving southbound along River Dr, South Ballina, with a female passenger, when her car left the road and plunged into the water.

The passenger was able to escape the sinking vehicle.

>>> Sad recovery: Teen girl was trapped in car 6m under water 

Flowers have been laid at the scene where a car plunged into the Richmond River at South Ballina on Tuesday.
Flowers have been laid at the scene where a car plunged into the Richmond River at South Ballina on Tuesday.

Despite multiple attempts from witnesses to free Logan, she died at the scene.

The Northern Rivers community have taken to social media to share their grief and offer their support to the Bradford family. These tributes were posted to The Northern Star's Facebook site: 

Kaylene Kennedy: "Sending my deepest condolences to the lovely Bradford and Allen family."

Barbara Watt: "So sad, our thoughts are with the Bradford family."

Felicity Miller McDonald: "So sad for your loss."

Michele Akeelah Bubba Jean: "Fly high, beautiful girl. Thoughts and prayers go out to the Bradford family. May she rest in peace, forever young."

Phillip Rex Smith: "So sad, way too young."

Samantha Holmlund: "Fly high sweet angel, what a terrible loss for your family and friends .. they are in my thoughts."

Gerry Bertoli: "Condolences to all her family and friends."

Rachael Olive: "RIP beautiful angel. Sending condolences to family and friends."

Julia Reynolds: "Awful, so sad for her, sad for her family."

Evans Head and Woodburn Preschool posted a tribute on their Facebook page paying their respects.

"Our heart is breaking for Karen and Craig, all the Bradford and Allen families, Logan's friends and her workmates," the post read.

"We will always remember Logan with love."

Police divers worked into the night on Tuesday to recover the vehicle.

Numerous members of the community have also begun sharing their condolences for the family.

More Stories

editors picks northern rivers crash richmond river south ballina
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Snake bite victim airlifted to safety

        premium_icon Snake bite victim airlifted to safety

        Breaking Reports of a snake bite inside a national park has left emergency crews scrambling to access the victim

        Murgon boy arrested after alleged bathroom blaze

        premium_icon Murgon boy arrested after alleged bathroom blaze

        Crime Police have arrested a young boy after he allegedly set a rest room on fire.

        Developers bank on historical building for new accommodation

        premium_icon Developers bank on historical building for new accommodation

        News A former bank will be converted into a seven-bedroom, two story accommodation...

        REVEALED: The project to secure water for our towns, farmers

        premium_icon REVEALED: The project to secure water for our towns, farmers

        Rural The long-awaited shortlist of promising infrastructure projects to meet local water...