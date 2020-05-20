Community hub reopens after enduring financial blow

PLEA FOR HELP: Salvation Army store volunteer Gail Newman and captain Tim Brown are hoping to receive some more donations at the store since reopening the store at Kingaroy this week. Photo: Laura Blackmore

PLEA FOR HELP: Salvation Army store volunteer Gail Newman and captain Tim Brown are hoping to receive some more donations at the store since reopening the store at Kingaroy this week. Photo: Laura Blackmore

SINCE reopening the doors to at the Kingaroy Salvation Army Store this week, captain Tim Brown said they had been slammed.

The organisation lost more than $50,000 dollars worth of revenue after being forced to close in March.

Now, Mr Brown said the demand to stock up on goods, especially winter products, was a top priority for residents across the region.

He said he was pleased to see a huge influx of people snapping up some great purchases, however, it left them with another issue to tackle.

“Business has been crazy,” Mr Brown said.

“If you look around the store, we are now lacking in donations.

“So we are asking the community for donations.

“From any of the sales, the money goes back into the community and helps our services.”

When the store was closed, Mr Brown said he continued to work with the Salvation Army to provide much needed meals to people in self-isolation.

However, he said he missed being in the store like so many other community members.

“It’s more than just a store for some people,” he said.

“We noticed and people expressed to us how sad and tough it was without having this store as a connecting point.

“They come to meet people they know here and shop for goods.

“There was definitely a concern when we closed and if we would reopen again.

“But we are now open and will be for a long time.”

If people had items to donate, Mr Brown said he had one favour to ask from the community.

“When donating, please only donate during opening hours,” he said.

“Although donors think they are doing the right thing by leaving goods outside, people dig through it, mess it up and destroy it, so we have to throw it away anyway.”

He said smaller items could be brought through the front doors and larger products could be taken to the back of the store and someone would help them.

Commencing from next week, opening hours are Monday to Friday 9am to 4pm and Saturday 9am until 12pm.