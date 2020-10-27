Community members pushing to save 112-year-old building

ONE OF Nanango’s most historic buildings is once again up for lease after being closed for a number of years.

Previously run as a commercial operation, community members are pushing for Ringsfield House to become a community hub.

The building was designed by noted Queensland architect Robin Dods in 1908 and was built as a home for Mr and Mrs James William Davies Graham.

Ringsfield House was designed and built in 1908. (Picture: Contributed)

Featuring wide verandas, bay windows, large, airy bedrooms and built-in cupboards, the home has served many purposes over the years.

Nanango real estate agent Jane Erkens said it’s very important the building remains for the community.

“Nanango is very community minded so I think it would be good to turn Ringsfield into a community hub that doesn’t involve a commercial operation,” Ms Erkens said.

“It needs to be about more than just money, it should be about looking after the welfare of the community as there are several community groups who need a home.

“Council should turn it into something that could be used by the community and showcase the history of our town.”

From 1908-1942 Ringsfield House was a private residence before being developed into the Ringsfield Maternity Hospital in 1942.

It served as a maternity hospital until 1970, delivering almost 4000 babies.

From 1973 to 1992 it served as a Lifeline refuge before being restored into a museum and historical centre in 1992.

Ringsfield House has had many lives over the years from Lifeline refuge to Maternity Hospital. (Picture: File)

Ms Erkens said a lot of volunteers have worked tirelessly over the years to get Ringsfield House to where it is today.

“When I first came to Nanango it was a daggy old place that needed heaps of work done to it so the Council who owned it at the time called a public meeting and from there the Nanango Historical Society was formed,” she said.

“About 30 odd years ago the Historical Society took that house from an old beaten run down house and built it into what it is today.

“With such a small committee of volunteers, they honestly put in so much hard work over the years.



“Council have put out a tender document, however it isn’t really geared towards helping us as a community take over the house.

“The Nanango Tourism and Development Association and the Nanango History Room have had meetings with Council and are looking to form a new incorporated association with different members from different community organisations to try and attract volunteers to see if we could take over Ringsfield.



“We really want to see if become a community hub, a place for people to use the gardens, have events, cooking classes and enjoy the place without it become a commercial operation.”

Ringsfield House is well known for his pristine gardens. (Picture: File)

Tender documents can be downloaded from Council’s website.

Tenders are to be suitably endorsed, marked and lodged as per tender documents no later than 4:00pm Friday 20 November 2020.