Community raises over $80,000 to build all inclusive park

All of the equipment in the park will be wheelchair accessbile. (Picture: contributed)

THE NANANGO community has banded together to raise over $80,000 to build the regions first all inclusive sensory park.

Originally established through the work of volunteers, Nanango’s Butter Factory park is about to get a major face lift.

South Burnett Regional Council have released plans on the park, allowing for community consultation before moving forward with the construction phase, which aims to be complete in January next year.

The detailed plan of the Nanango Buttery Factory Park. (Picture: Contributed)

Nanango resident Jane Erkens said it was truly fabulous to see how involved everyone in the community was.

“It was amazing the effort everyone went to make this park happen,” Mrs Erkens said.

“We were very lucky to be approached by Heritage Community Bank who matched every dollar we raised with three more.

“In 12 months we were able to raise just over $80,000, which is pretty incredible for a small town like Nanango.”

The shared laneway dinner where residents all brought food to share, raising money for the park. (Picture: Contributed)

Some of the fundraising efforts included a shared laneway dinner, several concerts, raffles, donations and a fashion parade, all organised by the people of Nanango.

The South Burnett Regional Council has also donated money to build shade sails around the park.

Right from the start the main objective of the park was to be all inclusive.

The park will be fully fenced with a sensory garden, all of the playground equipment will be accessible for wheel chairs, there will be a netted swing and bike paths surrounding the park.

The park will feature a netted swing as well as a double seated swing as shown above. (Picture: Contributed)

It’s the first of its kind in the South Burnett and Mrs Erkens said it’s a big step forward for the region.

“There is no reason why we can’t have these sort of facilities in the country when they make such a big difference to people’s lives in the cities,” Mrs Erkens said.

“It’s important to have an all inclusive park because it allow kids from all walks of life to play together and it allows parents to feel safe when taking their kids to the park.

“It’s fabulous to finally see these plans come to life, it’s been a long time coming and I would really like to thank everyone involved for their hard work.”

Construction on the park is set to commence in the middle of December and aims to be finished in January 2021.