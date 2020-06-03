Menu
A Go Fund Me page has been started to raise money for a special send off for Damian Lawton.
News

Community raising funds to celebrate crash victim's life

Carlie Walker
by
3rd Jun 2020 12:00 PM | Updated: 12:49 PM

FUNDS are being held to celebrate the life of a 26-year-old Maryborough man killed in a crash on Saturday.

Damian Lawton's girlfriend Rayleigh Burke and father Ronald shared their memories of the young man this week.

They said he would be missed by all who knew him.

A Go Fund Me Page has now been started to ensure Damian's send off will be an occasion to remember.

So far about $2000 has been raised, with a target of $7000.

CRASH TRIBUTE: 'Taken while trying to turn life around'

Anyone who wishes to donate funds can click here.

Ronald said a wake would be held, with anyone who knew his son to be invited, while a smaller funeral would be held for close family and friends.

Damian died when the motorcycle he was riding collided with a Holden Barina at the intersection of Woodstock St and Neptune St.

It is alleged he was evading police when the incident happened.

An investigation into his death is being carried out.

crash victim fccrash fraser coast funds gofundme maryborough
Fraser Coast Chronicle

