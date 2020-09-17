Community rallies to help small school make big change

AFTER Tanduringie State School’s main fundraiser for the year was cancelled due to COVID-19, the community of Maidenwell rallied together to raise $5000 through the Containers for Change Scheme.

Located 40 kilometres south of Kingaroy, Tanduringie State School has just 31 students from 20 local families.

Every year over the Easter weekend the school hosts a bull ride competition to raise money.

As it was cancelled this year the school had to seek alternate measures to come up with the money and in a wonderful show of support several businesses participated in collecting containers for the school.

Tanduringie State School principal Melanie McNaughton said they had to cancel this years bull ride due to COVID.



“We haven’t had any fundraising this year which means that the Containers for Change scheme money has really made a difference,” Mrs McNaughton said.

“Our P & C has been able to fully fund our school swimming program and has also heavily subsidised our school camp on the Sunshine Coast, all from the money generated through the Containers for Change scheme.

“Our prep students also painted a 44-gallon drum with flowers and environmental pictures and that has been placed in the eating areas for collecting the juice cartons and water bottles at school.”

Karen Wall, Neil Salmon, Josh Burke (Stanwell Meandu Mine), Tanduringie State School students Alex Fitzsimons and Harper Fitzsimons, Danyon Mickelo (standing on same side as children), George Bone (closest to camera), Rhys Cobbo, Joe Sullivan (all from Containers For Change Kingaroy)

In a real show of support for the group, the nearby Meandu Mine and Tarong Power Station are now not only donating and collecting their containers for the school, they are even personally returning them through the Containers For Change depot at Kingaroy.

The Maidenwell Trading Post and Maidenwell Hotel also pitched in.

Tania Schloss of the Tanduringie P & C said the group had identified the Containers for Change scheme could be used to not only raise some funds but provide an environmental benefit to the local area.

“Our country roads around here were getting pretty grubby from all the bottles and cans that were getting thrown out of car windows,” Mrs Schloss said.

“So I thought if we got out and started collecting them we could help with that and also raise a bit of money for the school.

“The roads around here are a lot cleaner now.

“A few of the dads work down ate the mine and power station, so they are a good support for us.

“The Maidenwell Hotel is also collecting their containers at the back of the hotel and are happy for us to take those as well.”

Chief Executive Officer of Container Exchange Ken Noye, the not-for-profit organisation which operates the Containers for Change scheme, said the efforts of the community to support the Tanduringie School showed just how much benefit the scheme could produce.

“The Containers for Change scheme has contributed to a 54% reduction in beverage container litter across the State,” Mr Noye said.

“It has also allowed groups like the Tanduringie State School P & C and the local businesses that support it to have a positive impact on both the environment and residents of the local community.”

