Community rallies together to support rugby league club

THE SOUTH Burnett community has come together in a massive show of support to raise much needed funds for a struggling South Burnett Rugby League Club.

After a tough off season, the Nanango Stags are back on the front foot thanks to the thousands of dollars raised through a special exhibition match on Saturday October 3.

Around 450 spectators and 60 players raised roughly $8000, which has put the club in a great financial position heading into the 2021 season.

Nanango Stags president Rebecca Jackson said it was a way better turnout then expected.

“It was amazing and crazy to see so many people so keen to watch some football,” Jackson said.

“The money raised puts us in good stead and pays for everything we need to start next season.

“It really goes to show that rugby league in the South Burnett isn’t dead and people still really want to come and watch local footy.”

The 80 minute match featured the 2000 and 2018 premiership sides going head to head.

Both sides crossed for four tries with a late try from the 2000 side equalling the scores at 22 a piece.

Jackson said the day couldn’t of happened without the sponsors.

“In a year where we have asked so much from our sponsors for them to still want to hand us money was just amazing,” Jackson said.

“The game wouldn’t of happened without them, they paid for jerseys, shorts and socks all for the players to keep.

“The players said it was an intense game no one was mucking around and both sides wanted to win as bad as each other.”

