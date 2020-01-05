Community shines at Bell Races

AS THE drought continues to worsen throughout the community hundreds of punters showed their support turning out for the annual Bell Race day.

Despite track closures the Bell community rallied together for the years premier social event with fashion on the fields the highlight of the day.

Vice President Kirsten Todd said races or no races the fashion on the fields is always an event lots of people come to watch.

"Fashion on the fields is always a big event in Bell and with $500 cash prizes on the line this year it is a really fantastic and exciting event," Todd said.

"The Bell races are massive for the community it's the biggest event in Bell and it's even more important and special because of the drought," she said.

"With the races cancelled we are still hoping that everyone comes down for a cold beer and party."

The race club committee worked tirelessly organising the event and club Secretary Amanda Burns said the day was always going to go ahead.

"Fashion on the fields will be the highlight of the day with betting on the southern races still going ahead as well as food vendors, jumping castles, a canteen and a bar," Burns said.

"We are making the best out of the situation and are overwhelmed with the amount of support the community are showing," she said.

"I would like to thank everyone for their support, we are all struggling with the drought and to still have the community and volunteers rally behind us means a lot."

A review by Racing Queensland was handed down to the club on Thursday morning with the track deemed to hard to safely race on.

Club Treasurer Wayne McGuire said it was a disappointing result however at the end of the day it's a decision we have to accept.

"A Steward came and did a review prior to Christmas and at the time deemed the track un safe to race on," McGuire said.

"We worked around the clock purchasing water from a local contractor as well as spiking the ground to try and get it softer," he said.

"Unfortunately despite our best efforts we were unable to race."

With still no rain in sight country racing is facing a challanging and postentially devastating 2020 season.