SUDDEN LOSS: Steve Hankin was the 26-year-old Kingaroy man who passed away following a tragic motorbike crash at Taabinga on Sunday, May 3. Photo: GoFundMe
Community

Community shows support for young dad after shock death

Laura Blackmore
5th May 2020 7:00 AM

THE family and friends of a 26-year-old Kingaroy man who passed away following a motorbike crash are still coming to terms with their sudden loss.

Steve Hankin was pronounced dead at Kingaroy Hospital after being transported from the crash site at Taabinga on Sunday, May 3.

Since his tragic death, Mr Hankin's cousin Candice Briggs established a fundraising page to support his family, partner and their four children.

According to the GoFundeMe site, the money raised will go towards his funeral and memorial costs to elevate the financial strain during this heartbreaking time.

There has been an outpouring of support on social media for the family.

On the South Burnett Times Facebook page, Leigh Brookes wrote, "RIP, thinking of the family."

Jenna Rose Briggs said, "Love you cousin."

Alison Vidler said, "Oh I'm so sorry. My love and thoughts are with you all."

Maddiey Lydia Margaret said, "I was very close to Steve before he went to Kingaroy etc. I can't believe this has happened. Rest in peace brother, we all miss you already."

Nearly $3000 has been donated by the community so far, with people leaving supportive messages for the family on the fundraising site.

If you would like to contribute and support the family, visit the GoFundMe page here.

Investigators from the Forensic Crash Unit are appealing for any witnesses or anyone who may have dashcam vision to contact police via Policelink 131 444 or Crime Stoppers 1800 333 000.

