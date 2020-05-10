Community to log on to pray for region, virus safety

LIVE: Barambah Ministers Association Members, councillors and singer Bridget O'Shannessy will be leading the South Burnett community in prayer. (Photo: The Martoo Review)

THE South Burnett community will once again come together and unite in prayer for the region this afternoon.

But those faithful in prayer will not be meeting physically in a church or community hall due to the coronavirus restrictions.

Instead, they will be logging on from their living rooms, backyards or kitchens for the experience as pastors and councillors share their thoughts and prayers for the South Burnett.

A Facebook live event will be hosted by The Martoo Review, run by the Barambah and Kingaroy Ministers Association and Cr Kathy Duff.

Coronavirus pandemic concerns and prayers to keep the region safe from the virus, a plea for more rain and thankfulness for that rain had inspired previous prayer events in the South Burnett.

Singer Bridget O'Shannessy will be back with more hymns and songs of praise, and various members of the South Burnett Christian community will lead others in prayer.

The South Burnett Community Prayers will be held online on The Martoo Review Facebook page live at 4pm on Sunday, May 10.