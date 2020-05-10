Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
LIVE: Barambah Ministers Association Members, councillors and singer Bridget O'Shannessy will be leading the South Burnett community in prayer. (Photo: The Martoo Review)
LIVE: Barambah Ministers Association Members, councillors and singer Bridget O'Shannessy will be leading the South Burnett community in prayer. (Photo: The Martoo Review)
News

Community to log on to pray for region, virus safety

Jessica Mcgrath
10th May 2020 12:30 PM

THE South Burnett community will once again come together and unite in prayer for the region this afternoon.

But those faithful in prayer will not be meeting physically in a church or community hall due to the coronavirus restrictions.

Instead, they will be logging on from their living rooms, backyards or kitchens for the experience as pastors and councillors share their thoughts and prayers for the South Burnett.

A Facebook live event will be hosted by The Martoo Review, run by the Barambah and Kingaroy Ministers Association and Cr Kathy Duff.

Coronavirus pandemic concerns and prayers to keep the region safe from the virus, a plea for more rain and thankfulness for that rain had inspired previous prayer events in the South Burnett.

Singer Bridget O'Shannessy will be back with more hymns and songs of praise, and various members of the South Burnett Christian community will lead others in prayer.

The South Burnett Community Prayers will be held online on The Martoo Review Facebook page live at 4pm on Sunday, May 10.

More Stories

barambah ministers association community prayers south burnett cr kathy duff southburnettcoronavirus
South Burnett

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Festival to let young people know they’re supported

        premium_icon Festival to let young people know they’re supported

        News A recent spate of suicides in the South Burnett has inspired a proposed event to reach out to teenagers and young adults.

        MOTHER’S DAY 2020: To mum, with love

        premium_icon MOTHER’S DAY 2020: To mum, with love

        Life GALLERY: South Burnett Times readers share their best wishes for their mums this...

        Generous gift for aged care frontline workers

        premium_icon Generous gift for aged care frontline workers

        News Community stronger together as act of kindness becomes a morale boost for aged care...

        Family war medals uncovered years after peace declared

        premium_icon Family war medals uncovered years after peace declared

        Life LOOKING BACK: Dennien family of Murgon reflect on war years after seeking out...