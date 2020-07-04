Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A select group of bbusinesses have been given a major concession on social distancing because they rely on high patronage to remain commercially viable.
A select group of bbusinesses have been given a major concession on social distancing because they rely on high patronage to remain commercially viable.
Health

Companies given exemption on social distancing

by Jeremy Pierce
3rd Jul 2020 5:53 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TOURISM and transport operators have been given a major concession in COVID-19 regulations as they are now allowed to carry 50 passengers and avoid rigid social distancing guidelines.

Queensland's Chief Health Officer on Friday signed off on amendments to existing plans which placed severe restrictions on the number of passengers tour coaches and cruise boats were allowed to carry.

Under the new guidelines, transport operators are allowed to carry 50 passengers provided they adhere to a COVID-safe checklist.

It is a major win for cruise boat operators in Far North Queensland who rely on high patronage to remain commercially viable.

Originally published as Companies given exemption on social distancing

coronavirus editors picks health

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Police raid property after tip off, find meth, cannabis

        premium_icon Police raid property after tip off, find meth, cannabis

        Crime THREE people have been charged with a variety of offences after being caught red-handed by police

        Cherbourg checkpoint comes down early

        premium_icon Cherbourg checkpoint comes down early

        News THE Cherbourg checkpoint has been removed today, enabling freedom of movement for...

        More than $60,000 in funding to boost South Burnett veterans

        premium_icon More than $60,000 in funding to boost South Burnett veterans

        News THOUSANDS of dollars are being poured into the region’s RSLs to upgrade facilities...

        Kingaroy police take drunk, unlicensed drivers off the roads

        premium_icon Kingaroy police take drunk, unlicensed drivers off the roads

        Crime Drivers driving under the influence or without a licence are in the sights of the...