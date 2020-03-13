Menu
Generic photo illustrating research scientist
Health

CONFIRMED: Coronavirus cases in South Burnett region

Madeline Grace
13th Mar 2020 11:43 AM | Updated: 11:56 AM
THERE are two confirmed cases of coronavirus in Kingaroy.

Currently there are 35 confirmed cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Queensland.

All cases are in southeast Queensland, excluding two individuals in Kingaroy and one individual in Rockhampton.

Contact tracing is underway for all new cases, in addition to the previously confirmed cases. We will notify the community if any other public health alerts are required.

Queensland Health is urging anyone who has been overseas in the last 14 days and has a fever or any respiratory symptoms to see a doctor immediately.

Please call ahead to the GP surgery and let them know your symptoms and travel history, this will help them prepare for your arrival.

Queenslanders can do their part by practising good hygiene and staying home if you're sick.

Washing your hands properly and often is the gold standard of health advice that can help prevent viruses from entering your body.

Anyone with concerns can call 13 HEALTH (13 43 25 84) or find up-to-date reliable information on the Queensland Health website at www.health.qld.gov.au/coronavirus.

