Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A 57-year-old woman is currently being treated for coronavirus at Sunshine Coast University Hospital.
A 57-year-old woman is currently being treated for coronavirus at Sunshine Coast University Hospital.
Health

Confirmed: Deadly virus reaches Coast

Ashley Carter
25th Feb 2020 11:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A 57-YEAR-OLD woman has been admitted to Sunshine Coast University Hospital after testing positive for coronavirus.

Queensland Health this morning confirmed the woman was in a stable condition and was isolated after she was admitted yesterday.

"The woman was part of the evacuation group at the facility at Howard Springs, outside of Darwin, who returned to Australia from the Diamond Princess cruise ship in Japan," the spokesperson said.

The woman was taken to Sunshine Coast University Hospital after her diagnoses of COVID-19, which has killed more than 2500 people.

The Queensland Health spokesperson assured the community that whether it was measles, influenza or coronavirus, the state's hospitals had strong measures in place to stop the spread.

Sunshine Coast University Hospital continues to operate as normal.

More to come.

Community Newsletter SignUp

More Stories

Show More
coronavirus health queensland health sunshine coast university hospital
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Council votes to change road name after near death

        premium_icon Council votes to change road name after near death

        Council News Emergency services couldn’t find the man due to confusion over the location.

        Wide Bay-Burnett wind farm edges closer to approval

        premium_icon Wide Bay-Burnett wind farm edges closer to approval

        News It will have enough power for all homes across the Wide Bay-Burnett, Sunshine Coast...

        Qld Health responds to talk of coronavirus in Burnett

        premium_icon Qld Health responds to talk of coronavirus in Burnett

        Health Office of Fair Trading sends financial warning to travellers entering affected...

        U12’s big win over Bundaberg

        premium_icon U12’s big win over Bundaberg

        Cricket Some superb batting was on display from the South Burnett U12’s in Wondai on Sunday...