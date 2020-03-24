CONFIRMED: Kingaroy COVID-19 patient tests negative

FULL RECOVERY: The diagnosed patient was a 53-year-old male who worked at the Kingaroy Woolworths Store.

THE man diagnosed with coronavirus in Kingaroy has officially recovered and is no longer contagious, according to a Queensland Health spokesperson.

It can be revealed the man is no longer required to stay in self-isolation, after making a full recovery.

This was one of the first confirmed cases outside of southeast Queensland, with Queensland Health initially confirming the positive test result on Friday, March 13.

According to Queensland Health he was in self-isolation from his diagnosis until his recovery.

Health officials explained that two negative test results were required, at least 24 hours apart, before a person was considered clear of the virus.

"Once a positive case has fully recovered from the virus, subsequent testing will show a negative result," a health spokesperson said.

"But to be completely clear you need to test negative to two separate tests. These must be taken at least 24 hours apart.

"Once the patient has tested negative to both they are in the clear and no longer contagious."

It is understood the Kingaroy man had his second test in the last couple of days and his full recovery was confirmed today (Tuesday, March 24).

"With cases as mild as this one patients can make a full recovery within days as long as they self-isolate, rest, and keep their fluids up."

The number of confirmed cases of novel coronavirus in Queensland is now 319, and there is a total of 1709 confirmed cases in Australia (as of 3pm on March 23).

Seven Australians have died - one in Western Australia and six in New South Wales.