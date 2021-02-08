CONFIRMED: Major bank to close Kingaroy branch sparking fury

A major bank plans to close its Kingaroy branch, forcing customers to drive more than two hours to access in-person services. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Dan Peled

Bank of Queensland will be closing its Kingaroy branch, forcing customers to travel to the Sunshine Coast to access in-person services.

The South Burnett Times has obtained a letter from the bank’s Head of Network Peter Atkins confirming the decision.

The letter details the branch will close at the end of trade on August 2 this year.

“After 17 years serving the community our Kingaroy Branch owner manager, Ian MacAlpine, has decided to move on from the bank,” Mr Atkins said in the letter.

“BOQ has carefully decided the future of our Kingaroy branch in the context of this change and the need to adapt our service model as our customers embrace new ways of banking with us.

“We understand the impact this decision will have on the Kingaroy community and our local customers, which is why we have provided them with as much notice as possible of our plans.”

The letter detailed customer accounts would be transferred to BOQ Maleny, a more than two hour drive from Kingaroy.

Mr Atkins said the bank was “pleased” to offer its mobile lending services to the region, so that a qualified lender could visit customers locally to discuss home loans.

“We appreciate travelling to Maleny will not be practical for some customers,” he said.

The letter also noted customers could still choose to complete their transactional banking at the Wondai branch, however this branch is only open from 9:30am – 12:30pm and 1–3:30pm Monday to Friday.

“BOQ understands the closure of our Kingaroy branch is disappointing and I can assure you we are committed to minimising the impact of this decision on our people, customers and the local community,” Mr Atkins said.

Deb Frecklington slammed the decision and said the two closures left a sour taste for the community. Picture by Richard Gosling

It is the second branch in the South Burnett to announce its closure this year, with NAB Murgon set to close in the coming months as well.

Member for Nanango Deb Frecklington slammed the closures of both branches, accusing the banks of “abandoning” the region.

“When essential services like banks close their doors, the community has every right to be angry,” Mrs Frecklington said.

“People in regional towns, like Kingaroy and Murgon, really value their local banking services, but once again we’re seeing large companies relinquish their commitment to serve country people.”

She said the two closures left a sour taste for the community.

“Unfortunately, this is now a common theme for banks, who believe they can service their customers just as well online,” she said.

“However, for community groups, and businesses, it will always be necessary for them to have access to physical banking services. And we all know that many people in regional areas have poor internet connection, or no computer access at all, so internet banking isn’t always the answer.

“The banks give all the reasons under the sun for having to close, but in the end, it comes down to them abandoning regional areas and it’s just not good enough.”

Bank of Queensland was contacted for comment.