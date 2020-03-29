CONFIRMED: Second case of coronavirus in Kingaroy

QUEENSLAND Health has confirmed that a second case of COVID-19 has been detected in Kingaroy.

The update came while another two cases made their way to the Darling Downs Hospital and Health Service region, among 31 new cases across the state today.

It comes after the South Burnett's first COVID-19 detection was made on March 13 when a Woolworths spokesperson confirmed a male employee at the Kingaroy Shopping World supermarket had tested positive for coronavirus.

A SPOKESPERSON from Woolworths has confirmed a Kingaroy employee has tested positive to novel coronavirus (COVID-19). Contributed

Last week the South Burnett Times revealed the 53-year-old man made a full recovery and was no longer required to self-isolate.

On Sunday afternoon, March 29, Darling Downs Health also confirmed new COVID-19 cases is in the Western Downs town of Miles and Warwick.

In new restrictions enacted by the Chief Health Officer Dr Jeannette Young to slow the spread of COVID-19, Queenslanders cannot have more than 10 people in their house at any one time, excluding households where more than 10 people ordinarily reside.

Dr Young asked all Queenslanders to limit visiting others in their home and to consider other ways of keeping in touch, such as phone calls.

The Darling Downs now has 24 cases of the virus.

Queensland has 31 new confirmed cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) raising the state total to 656, as the Chief Health Officer directs Queenslanders to limit household guests.