Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A young woman was killed and three injured in a horror crash in Cushnie yesterday. File photo.
A young woman was killed and three injured in a horror crash in Cushnie yesterday. File photo.
Breaking

CONFIRMED: Woman dies after horror crash in South Burnett

Holly Cormack
16th Jan 2021 10:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A young Murgon woman has died following a two-car crash in Cushnie yesterday.

Preliminary investigations indicate around 11.50am, a dual cab utility and a hatchback collided at the intersection of Chinchilla Wondai Road and Cushnie Road in Cushnie.

The front passenger of the hatchback, a 22-year-old Murgon woman, died at the scene.

The driver of the hatchback, a 23-year-old Murgon woman, and a 22-year-old Surfers Paradise man were treated by paramedics at the scene before being flown to the Royal Brisbane and Women’s Hospital.

The driver and soul occupant of the dual cab, a 24-year-old Nikenbah woman, was taken Kingaroy Hospital for observation.

Forensic Crash Unit are investigating.

South Burnett

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Rescue helicopter en route to horrific Burnett crash scene

        Premium Content Rescue helicopter en route to horrific Burnett crash scene

        Breaking One patient is critically injured and another two are in serious conditions following a horrific two-vehicle crash near Cushnie.

        HAVE YOU SEEN ROBERT? Police seeks help to find missing man

        HAVE YOU SEEN ROBERT? Police seeks help to find missing man

        News Police are seeking community assistance to help locate Robert Weber, who was last...

        Dayna takes on Burnett suicide stats with 24 hour spinathon

        Premium Content Dayna takes on Burnett suicide stats with 24 hour spinathon

        Community Kingaroy’s Dayna Pukallus will be spending 24 hours on a spin bike to spark...

        Three new cases as Premier to face grilling

        Premium Content Three new cases as Premier to face grilling

        News The Premier has confirmed three new COVID-19 cases overnight