‘Confusing’ fish dish sends favourite home

Tracy Collins has said goodbye to the MasterChef: All Stars kitchen after her kingfish dish failed to impress the judges, with guest judge Josh Niland of Sydney's Saint Peter even calling it "an 11 out of 10 overcooked".

In a double-barrelled elimination challenge, the contestants were asked to identify several different types of fish - with some contestants floundering, and others snapping up a spot in the safe group.

For Laura, Emelia, Tracy, Reece and Khanh, their hopes of coasting through the first round to watch from the gantry were dashed, after they failed to correctly identify the fish they selected when it came to their turn.

Contestants were asked to identify the array of fish on display. Picture: Channel 10.

In round two, the five chefs were tasked with cooking a cut of kingfish for Australia's own king of fish, Josh Niland.

While Laura's crispy-skinned dish was a winner, and Khan's broth "perfection", Emelia, Reece and Tracy failed to impress.

But Reece's slightly overcooked fish, and Emelia's salty sauce were safe against Tracy's plate of food - which left the judges vastly uninspired.

Mel’s face when she bit in to the overcooked fish said it all. Picture: Channel 10.

Grasping at straws - Andy complimented the corn, and Jock the seasoning, but judge Josh Niland seemed almost offended by the effort.

"Undeniably, overwhelmingly overcooked," a disappointed Mel commented.

"I think the best way to describe this dish is it was a confused cook. It did not come together cohesively," she added, with Jock chiming in: "That piece of fish was so overcooked it could pat its own back."

Tracy Collins was eliminated from MasterChef on Sunday night. Picture: Channel 10.

Breaking the news to a devastated Tracy, Jock said the dish wasn't appealing to look at, and the sauce didn't save it from the "fatty" taste of the fish.

Tracy appeared in six of MasterChef in 2014, and went on to open Harvest Kitchen in South Australia's Barossa Valley.

"I feel like I've learnt a lot as a person. I've really enjoyed meeting you all and the experiences we've had here. It's been truly unique and I'll honestly treasure it," she said through tears as she said her goodbyes.

MasterChef: All Stars continues Monday night from 7.30 on Channel 10.

