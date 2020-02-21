Congratulations to our local OP achievers

SCHOOL LEAVERS: Education and Health reporter Madeline Grace wishes the 2019 school leaders luck in the first year out of school.

SCHOOL LEAVERS: Education and Health reporter Madeline Grace wishes the 2019 school leaders luck in the first year out of school.

THIS week and in recent months I’ve been busy collecting information about local OP scores and talking to our high-achieving students.

It’s been really interesting and these high results are something to be proud of.

In the South Burnett we had 12 students who achieved results between an OP1 and OP5 – which was very ­impressive.

I’d like to say a huge congratulations to these students and wish them well in their first year out of high school.

Welcome to adulthood!

One of the nicest and most encouraging aspects of reporting on the OP scores has been seeing how proud the students are of their results.

It’s great that as a small local paper we get to share their achievements with the entire community, so they can be proud too.

We’ve put together an OP package with the latest results in this paper and if you turn to page 9 you will find a full list of our region’s highest- ­achieving students and their OP scores.

I’d like to say a huge thankyou to these students and the local schools for helping me put this together so we can celebrate our highest results with the local community.

It has also been lovely to witness students patting each other on the back and being happy for their peers and friends.

Even if they didn’t get the score they wanted, their friend might have – and it’s as good a time as any to congratulate them and celebrate their results.

Year 12 is incredibly challenging and every single one of you who graduated last year should be proud. It’s a huge achievement.

So a big congratulations to all of you.

And best of luck to the Year 12s of 2020 in the ATAR system.