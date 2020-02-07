Controversial cafe releases cheeky merchandise

A POPULAR Brisbane cafe has released T-shirts bearing an image that gives a nod to a social media controversy that captured the attention of people and divided opinions around the world last year.

Owners of Windsor's trendy Low Road cafe, Naomi and Ben Corbett, have released black T-shirts with an image of their snake logo sucking on a dummy while dressed in a baby's bonnet and sitting in a high chair.

The shirts, which were revealed before Christmas, appear to be a cheeky nod to an online debate in June last year where Kylie Lindsay, of The Grange, called for a boycott of the Eildon Road cafe after claiming the cafe owner cyberbullied her in retaliation for feedback about a lack of highchairs.

At the time, Ms Lindsay, 41, said she initially left a polite review on the Low Road cafe's Facebook page saying she and her partner Luke had hoped to try the cafe with their then-15-month-old son, but were told on arrival there were no high chairs.

She said the feedback, and the original response from the cafe, was "quirky but OK" but that things then unexpectedly escalated and the owner allegedly called her names.

The mum-of-one then claimed the cafe owners deleted the posts in question.

Ms Lindsay said after receiving the initial response about the lack of high chairs, she shared it to an online parenting group, a common practice among parents of young children.

"I only shared it as an FYI to mums as I'd not come across a cafe ... that didn't have a high chair (sic)," she said.

The Low Road cafe are selling shirts featuring their logo of a snake sitting in a high chair in what appears to be a cheeky nod to an online controversy during 2019. Picture: Facebook

In their original response to Ms Lindsay last year on Facebook, the cafe owners said: "We also have a young family and appreciate that child wrangling is a unique hell."

"We don't have high chairs because our space is small and we've had accidents where people trip over them. Also people leave them covered in crap and it hurts our feelings.

"As I pointed out to you this morning, you are more than welcome to bring your pram in."

But Ms Lindsay alleged the cafe owner later called her names - including an arsehole - after seeing her post in the parenting group.

Due to the alleged name-calling, Ms Lindsay said she then returned to the cafe's Facebook page and left a one-star review.

Underneath the review, the Low Road cafe responded with: "You are an arsehole, and when questioned you deleted all of your comments. ... Keep your one star review. We do not need you".

Mrs Corbett told the Courier Mail in June that everything she does was "tongue in cheek" and that she had responded to Ms Lindsay's initial review appropriately.

"I feel like we answered her at the time, but she went and shared it over the parenting groups," she said at the time.

"A regular sent us a screen shot and said she's trying to make us out to be anti-family.

"She's going to get called an arsehole if she goes rabbiting on.

"We are a small mum and dad business, we are cheeky and we're not professional by any stretch."

Designed by Lluis Sanchez, also known as Lluis Fuzzhound, the shirts are on sale at the cafe for $30.

The design on the top was not lost on some of the cafe's fans.

"A high chair! Excellent!" Nominal Pasi wrote under the first post about the shirts in December.

Wayne Scott Poulton wrote "Instant classic! Hilarious!" while Kay Wallis added "Troll level 100."

Messages left for Mrs Corbett were not returned.

Ms Lindsay declined to comment.