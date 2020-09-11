Controversial ’chikedy chongs’ Liberal makes surprise return

A former boss of the Young LNP ousted over a “racist” video scandal is back recruiting conservative members at Queensland’s biggest university.

A former boss of the Young LNP ousted over a “racist” video scandal is back recruiting conservative members at Queensland’s biggest university.

A former boss of the Young Liberal National Party ousted over a "racist" video scandal is back recruiting conservative members at Queensland's biggest university.

Barclay McGain confirmed he was still signed up with the University of Queensland Liberal National Club (UQLNC), which recruits members on campus and those within the "party more broadly".

"Having said that, it's not affiliated with the party at this moment but we hope to see that changed soon," Mr McGain said.

Gold Coast's Young LNP chair Barclay McGain was captured laughing at "racist" comments in a video that was widely circulated on Facebook. Photo: Supplied.

"I've been helping them out at market days this year."

The group, which made headlines in January for protesting a Drag Queen Storytime event, was disaffiliated by the LNP in December 2018.

The LNP suspended Mr McGain and two others after News Corp obtained videos that included "casually racist" remarks about indigenous Australians at Schoolies 2019 and Chinese people being called "chikedy chongs".

The scandal went right to the top of state politics with Labor Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk slamming Opposition leader Deb Frecklington's refusal to come down hard on the comments.

Mr McGain resigned from the LNP in June, ending moves to rub him out permanently. He claimed he was the "fall guy" for the incident.

Mr McGain has since joked on Facebook about this year's Schoolies celebrations being axed. He was met with backlash by some followers.

"Damn, where on earth will you broadcast racist s*** from this year," reads one comment.

"We've all seen the (Schoolies) vid babe."

It prompted Mr McGain to reply: "Yeah but what was racist?"

Labor Senator Anthony Chisholm said LNP leader Deb Frecklington had "questions to answer". "She promised to expel these members from her party. Now we discover that at least one of these young men is actively recruiting for the LNP.

"Why does Deb Frecklington think it's OK to have people like this still representing and recruiting for the LNP? Is it because Deb Frecklington condones the racist and bigoted comments this LNP member made? It's a slap in the face to Queenslanders.

"This just goes to show the LNP have a problem with racism. These views have no place in our society."

Originally published as Controversial 'chikedy chongs' Lib makes surprise return