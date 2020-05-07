Cook with Conquer: How to beat isolation snacking

IN A time where our lives have inevitably been pushed closer to the pantry and fridge, Conquer Fitness Kingaroy has released a cookbook to help combat unhealthy isolation habits.

As gyms across the region are still closed, trainers and dietitians have had to think outside the box to keep their clients fit and healthy.

Conquer Fitness dietitian Caiti Kapernick has put together all her best recipes into Cooking with Conquer and said putting together the book took a lot of hard work.

“I guess the idea came about after I noticed I was giving out a lot of the same recipes to a lot of different clients,” Kapernick said.

“All of the information and tips and tricks that are in the book are things that I find are easy and can make a big difference.

“In the past I used Instagram to document most of the food I ate, however it’s good to have a book together.”

Kapernick has been with Conquer Fitness for around six months and is an accredited, practising dietitian after spending three years studying as an undergrad, followed by a year and a half studying her masters.

Kapernick said it can be easy to fall into bad habits being stuck at home in isolation.

“The biggest one people struggle with is isolation snacking as they are always so close to the pantry and fridge,” Kapernick said.

“It changes for each person, however reducing the amount of time you spend eating throughout the day can work for some people.

“Some people find ‘volume eating’ useful, focusing on more nutrient-dense foods like fruit and veggies over calorie-dense foods.”

Staying on top of healthy eating, exercise and socialising are all linked to mental health, all of which people seem to be struggling with, according to Kapernick.

“I think diet is so important for mental health and especially at the moment where that social aspect of training is gone,” Kapernick said.

“A lot of people rely on that social side of going to the gym or doing park runs, which can also contribute to overall mental health.”

Cooking by Conquer busts nutrition myths, provides information about dieting and nutrition and is full of healthy recipes to keep you away from those unhealthy isolation habits.