COOL SCHOOL? Classes still waiting for aircon

ELEVEN South Burnett schools are still waiting for their promised airconditioned classrooms.

This is according to Member for Nanango, Deb Frecklington, who called out the Labor Government for not completing its promised airconditioning rollout for the first week of the 2020 school year.

“Temperatures have soared this week, and our local schoolchildren will be struggling to learn in these conditions,” Ms Frecklington said.

South Burnett schools still waiting for every classroom to be airconditioned are:

– Kingaroy State High School

– Kumbia State School

– Murgon State High School

– Murgon State School

– Nanango State High School

– Proston State School

– Taabinga State School

– Tanduringie State School

– Windera State School

– Yarraman State School

– Goomeri State School

Ms Frecklington said students who learnt in cool classrooms were “smart kids”.

“Education Minister Grace Grace promised to fast-track funding for schools to have their airconditioning installed over the summer holidays, but this hasn’t happened,” she said.

Students at the above South Burnett schools are just some of thousands of students in schools in the Wide Bay, Brisbane, the Gold Coast, the Sunshine Coast, Gympie, Ipswich and Toowoomba regions struggling to learn in heatwave conditions.

South Burnett schools which received airconditioning by week one included Benarkin State School, Cooyar State School, Kilkivan State School, Kilcoy State High School, Nanango State School and Wooroolin State School.