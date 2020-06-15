Coolabunia cafe serves up a feast for opening weekend

Madeline Grace, Alex Treacy and Jessica McGrath with Whipbird owners Zarly Steffensen and Devon Hansen.

Madeline Grace, Alex Treacy and Jessica McGrath with Whipbird owners Zarly Steffensen and Devon Hansen.

A POPULAR South Burnett eatery has welcomed back customers over the weekend after closing their doors due to the coronavirus back in March.

Featuring a new garden full of fresh produce and a new and improved kitchen, Whipbird Cafe is back in business.

COOLABUNIA CAFE: Whipbird Cafe in Coolabunia reopened to customers over the weekend.

Whipbird owner Devon Hansen said it has been a long time coming and it was great to finally reopen.

“It was great to have people coming back through the doors and we were pretty much booked out all weekend,” Mr Hansen said.

“We used the downtime to renovate the kitchen and have also created a little garden to supply our own fresh produce.

“I would really like to thank the community for their support and for understanding the tough decision we had to make to close our doors and not do any takeaways.”

The whipbird owners have also implemented a new online booking system as they can only have 20 diners in at a time.

BREAKFAST: Zucchini Fritters off the Whipbird breakfast menu. (Picture: Tristan Evert)

Mr Hansen said the new booking system has been really helpful.

“Sometimes when people ring and book and send a message through Facebook it can be hard to keep track of everyone,” Mr Hansen said.

“This new online booking system means we can book in certain amounts of people over a certain period of time.

“With the new safety guidelines in place this system allows us to book in seven people every half-hour, which has been great for us.”

Whipbird cafe is open for breakfast, lunch and dinner, Friday, Saturday and Sunday with an online booking required.