Coolabunia school’s new road safety measures

THE Coolabunia State School parking and set-down facilities have become safer and easier to access now that the school parking upgrade has been completed.

South Burnett Regional Council completed works to upgrade the school parking at Coolabunia State School after securing funding under the Safest program through the Queensland Government's Transport Infrastructure Development Scheme (TIDS).

Works were completed in March this year.

The $140,000 project addressed safety concerns by delivering a new bus park and car set down area, constructing and sealing carparking bays, and installing a pedestrian crossing.



Accessible ramps were built to provide pram and wheelchair access, and changes to parking spaces and associated line marking were completed to identify the new access arrangements.



The project was completed with minor disruptions to the school community.

Mayor Brett Otto said minimal trees were removed to make way for the works.

"Council received a request from the Coolabunia P and C to improve the school's bus set-down and carparking," he said.

"Especially after seeing how difficult it was for children to board buses from the original pick-up area.

"We are pleased this project improves safety and resolves access difficulties for the Coolabunia State School community."

Coolabunia State School principal Lisa Hawke said she was very excited about the upgrade.

"The safer for the students the better," she said.

"The pedestrian crossing has made the school parking lot that much safer.

"And a big thank you to our P and C committee for campaigning to make this possible."