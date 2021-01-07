Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A karaoke night has allegedly turned violent with two men accused of throwing items at staff before police were called and things escalated.
A karaoke night has allegedly turned violent with two men accused of throwing items at staff before police were called and things escalated.
Crime

Cop allegedly assaulted at karaoke bar

by Evin Priest
7th Jan 2021 9:34 AM

A karaoke night in Sydney's northwest has turned violent after bar staff and a police officer were allegedly assaulted during an incident on Wednesday.

Officers from Ryde Police Area Command attended karaoke bar, Eastwood Noraebang, at about 7pm on Hillview Road, Eastwood, to respond to reports two men had become aggressive when they were asked to leave a room due to capacity restrictions.

Police will allege two men, aged 37 and 47, had refused to leave the premises and began pushing, slapping and throwing items at employees.

When police arrived the 47-year-old man then assaulted a male constable, it will be alleged.

Although no-one was seriously injured, both men were arrested and taken to Ryde Police Station.

The 47-year-old man, from Eastwood, was charged with affray, failing to leave a premises when required, common assault and intimidation and assault of a police officer in the execution of duty.

The 37-year-old man, from Gorokan on the Central Coast, was charged with affray, failing to leave a premises when required, three counts of common assault and intimidation.

The two men were granted conditional bail to appear at Burwood Local Court on Monday, January 18.

Originally published as Cop allegedly assaulted at karaoke bar

crime police violence

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Revealed: Every gift our pollies got in 2020

        Premium Content Revealed: Every gift our pollies got in 2020

        Politics From a kava bowl to free tickets for the biggest music events and sporting grand finals, these are the gifts declared by federal MPs in 2020.

        Man awaits sentence behind bars for DV breach, drug charges

        Premium Content Man awaits sentence behind bars for DV breach, drug charges

        Crime A Gayndah man will front court after a breached DVO uncovered dangerous drugs at...

        Alleged high-range drunk driver busted an hour into 2021

        Premium Content Alleged high-range drunk driver busted an hour into 2021

        Crime A Gayndah man was allegedly caught driving more than three and a half times the...

        ‘UP TO 100MM’: Burnett warned to prepare for potential wild weather

        Premium Content ‘UP TO 100MM’: Burnett warned to prepare for potential wild...

        Weather Deceivingly blue skies over the Burnett today are predicted to be soon cluttered...