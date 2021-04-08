Cop charged over shocking deaths of neighbour’s dogs

A former police officer has been charged after he allegedly shot, killed and buried four of his neighbours dogs.

A former police officer has been charged after he allegedly shot, killed and buried four of his neighbours dogs.

A Townsville police officer allegedly shot, killed and buried four of his neighbours dogs.

Greg Baker, who served as a constable in a number of stations across the city, was charged with dangerous conduct with a weapon and injuring animals on March 21.

Baker, 44, was serving as a police officer at the time of the alleged shooting at the Black River property.

Greg Baker has been charged over allegedly shooting his neighbour's dogs at Black River.

It's understood Baker resigned from the Queensland Police not long after the incident and is no longer a serving officer.

Police will allege on July 1, 2020, Baker shot and killed four dogs with a rifle, believed to be pets of a nearby neighbour, who had wandered onto a feedlot adjacent from Baker's property.

Police will also allege that Baker dragged the dogs' bodies away from where they were shot dead and disposed of them in a shallow grave.

At the time of the incident, the desperate owners put out a plea on social media asking people to look out for their missing dogs, Cheeko, Jelly Bean, Nacho and Spud.

"Missing … very much missed," the post read.

Two of the four dogs killed at Black River.

Hours later the staghound, labrador-cross and two german shepherd-cross were dead.

The dog owners were distraught to find out what happened to their pets, updating the initial missing dog post to say they had to "try to contain" their rage after being given the bad news.

The dog owners were approached by the Townsville Bulletin for comment, but they declined.

It is understood Baker worked at Kirwan, Deeragun and Mundingburra stations as a general duties officer, before he quit from the service not long after the incident.

Greg Baker has been charged over allegedly shooting his neighbour's dogs at Black River.

Police sources confirmed officers raided the man's home after the shooting and seized a weapon.

Baker and his wife were praised as a "crime fighting duo" in 2018 when they were sworn in as Adopt-A-Cops for a Townsville college.

Police confirmed Baker will face court at the end of April.

shayla.bulloch@news.com.au

Originally published as Cop charged over shocking deaths of neighbour's dogs

Three of the four dogs which were shot and killed allegedly by an ex-Townsville police officer.