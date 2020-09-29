Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
The officer was driving a marked police car.
The officer was driving a marked police car.
Crime

Cop charged with driving at 171km/h

by Angie Raphael
29th Sep 2020 2:19 PM

A Perth policeman who was not authorised to chase a driver when he allegedly reached a speed of 171km/h has been charged with reckless driving.

Police say the officer had been trying to stop a motorcycle in Baldivis about 8.30am on June 16, but he allegedly drove at excessive speed without being properly authorised.

"The officer was on duty and driving a marked police vehicle at the time," police said in a statement on Tuesday.

Community Newsletter SignUp

"It will be further alleged the officer drove at 171km/h in a 100km/h speed zone."

The 31-year-old senior constable from the Traffic Enforcement Group will face Rockingham Magistrates Court later on Tuesday.

He has been placed on restricted duties pending the outcome of his court matter.

Originally published as Cop charged with driving at 171km/h

More Stories

crime dangerous driving police

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Mustangs youngsters claim third place at Kirk Reynoldson Cup

        Premium Content Mustangs youngsters claim third place at Kirk Reynoldson Cup

        Rugby League A team of Murgon Mustangs travelled to Wandoan, walking away with 3rd place and a commendation for their sportsmanship.

        Latest Monto street art a stunning tribute to hotel publican

        Premium Content Latest Monto street art a stunning tribute to hotel publican

        Community TWO more works have joined Monto’s ever-growing art trail, with a historical wall...

        The tragic link between two fatal Burnett car crashes

        Premium Content The tragic link between two fatal Burnett car crashes

        News Burnett police have revealed a tragic link between two fatal crashes that occured...

        Number of Queensland drivers busted over dodgy airbags

        Premium Content Number of Queensland drivers busted over dodgy airbags

        News Number of Queensland drivers busted over dodgy airbags