Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Crime

Cop has two cars stolen in overnight hit

by SAM FLANAGAN
3rd Jan 2021 1:07 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A Townsville police officer has had two of their cars stolen after their home was broken into overnight.

It's believed the officer's house was broken into and the offenders took off with car keys they located inside the property.

The offenders stole a white 2007 Subaru Impreza and a grey 2016 Mitsubishi Pajero Sport wagon.

It's believed the white Impreza was involved in a fuel drive off at 5am at a Townsville service station.

It's understood they fled after putting 30L of fuel into the car.

If you have any information on the stolen cars contact Policelink on 131 444.

Originally published as Cop has two cars stolen in overnight hit

editors picks qld crime

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        It’s a boy! Meet the South Burnett’s first baby born in 2021

        Premium Content It’s a boy! Meet the South Burnett’s first baby born in 2021

        Community Tegan Hatley and Matthew Silburn welcome the South Burnett’s first baby of 2021.

        Kingaroy’s 99+ ATAR students share their secrets to success

        Premium Content Kingaroy’s 99+ ATAR students share their secrets to success

        Education Kingaroy State High School highest ATAR scorers share their secrets to a near...

        FRESH FACED OFFENDERS: Burnett teen crimes exposed in 2020

        Premium Content FRESH FACED OFFENDERS: Burnett teen crimes exposed in 2020

        Crime Here’s a list of some of the young offenders who found themselves before South...

        Man flown to hospital after Mundubbera rollover

        Premium Content Man flown to hospital after Mundubbera rollover

        News A man has been flown to hospital after he lost control and rolled his vehicle near...