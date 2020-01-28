Cop shocked after driver swerves into oncoming traffic

LUCKY ESCAPE: Five patients were taken to Kingaroy hospital after a three car crash.

LUCKY ESCAPE: Five patients were taken to Kingaroy hospital after a three car crash.

AFTER news broke of a three-vehicle crash on Kingaroy Cooyar Rd, 10 minutes northeast of Maidenwell, Senior Sergeant David Tierney had some stern words for the people involved in the incident.

"The car that crashed actually swerved into oncoming traffic when a kangaroo jumped out in front of them," Snr Sgt Tierney said.

"But they swerved onto the other side of the road, where another car was travelling in the opposite direction.

"So essentially they swerved right into the path of another car.

"There's no charges yet.

"I don't know why anyone would be swerving to avoid roos, especially into oncoming traffic.

"They were just lucky that the lady driving the car from the other direction was alert and reacted quickly, otherwise it would have been much worse."

Five patients were transported, all in a stable condition, to Kingaroy Hospital following the smash near Maidenwell.

A spokeswoman from RACQ LifeFlight said they transported a male patient with post-road accident injuries from Kingaroy Hospital to the Princess Alexandra Hospital just after 8pm.

Three vehicles have been involved in a collision this evening along the Kingaroy Cooyar Road. (Photo: Jordan Philp)

Many shocked community members reacted to the incident on the South Burnett Times Facebook page.

Jason Pedler said his friends were taken to the hospital to be checked and they were all OK.

Mr Pedler said his friends hit the man who was airlifted from Kingaroy, but his friends didn't know about the injuries the male patient had sustained.

Rebecca Gassman said to Mr Pedler on the Facebook post that, "it was my mate and he was being flown with multiple injuries … a few broken bits and pieces".

Snr Sgt Tierney said there had been a lot of crashes lately because of kangaroos on the roads. He said it was particularly bad because of the drought and kangaroos were coming up to the sides of the road to feed on the grass.

The aftermath of one of the vehicles involved in the three car crash. Jason Pedler

"After it's rained, they come up to the roads to drink out of the puddles," he said.

"It happens with pigs too.

"People need to be more aware when driving and to be more careful.

"My advice for roos is to brake, and certainly to not swerve onto the opposite sides of the road when there's oncoming traffic as you're putting others at risk.

"Keep scanning the roads and think about what you're going to do if a roo or something does jump onto the road.

"Don't just sit there waiting until it does happen."