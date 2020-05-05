COP THIS: Police hand out hefty fines to virus rule breakers

CAUGHT OUT: An Imbil woman was fined $2134 over the weekend after Kingaroy Police were called to a disturbance on Candello Close.

CAUGHT OUT: An Imbil woman was fined $2134 over the weekend after Kingaroy Police were called to a disturbance on Candello Close.

KINGAROY Police were called out to two separate households in the early hours of Saturday morning regarding breaches of the coronavirus regulations.

At 1.15am officers attended a disturbance at an Alford St residence.

A 33-year-old male was hosting a party at his house.

Officers issued him two on the spot fines including a $400 ticket for public nuisance and a $1334 ticket for contravening the officer's orders.

Later that morning at 2.40am, officers attended another disturbance at a Candello Close residence.

Officers issued a 27-year-old Imbil woman three fines including a $400 ticket for public nuisance, a $400 ticket for obstructing police and a $1334 ticket for contravening the officer's orders.

Officer-in-Charge of Kingaroy Police Station, Senior Sergeant David Tierney said despite these two incidents, he's been largely pleased with the South Burnett's response to the virus restrictions.

"Early on when the restrictions were first introduced we were breaking up a lot of parties but things have definitely settled down a lot in recent weeks," he said.

"The large majority of residents are doing a good job of adhering to the rules and people are socially distancing when they are at the shops which is great to see.

"We haven't been receiving calls from businesses or management regarding disgruntled customers or reports of shoppers fighting, I think our region has adapted to the restrictions well."

Sgt Tierney said officers from across the region were out on patrol over the weekend ensuring people were sticking to the 50 kilometre radius restrictions set by the State Government after lifting some isolation measures last week.

"I'm pleased to say people in this region abided by the distance restrictions," he said.

"We're very happy with Kingaroy's response under the current circumstances."