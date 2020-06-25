Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
STOOD DOWN: A policeman has been stood down from the QPS and issued with a notice to appear in Bundaberg Magistrates Court after an alleged on duty incident.
STOOD DOWN: A policeman has been stood down from the QPS and issued with a notice to appear in Bundaberg Magistrates Court after an alleged on duty incident.
News

Cop to face Bundy court after being stood down

Geordi Offord
, Geordi.Offord@news-mail.com.au
25th Jun 2020 2:50 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A 53-YEAR-OLD policeman from the Road Policing Command has been stood down from the Queensland Police Service.

The senior constable has been issued with a notice to appear in Bundaberg Magistrates Court charging him with two counts of dangerous operation of a vehicle.

It is alleged the incident happened while he was on duty.

"In keeping with our commitment to high standards of behaviour, transparency and accountability, we have undertaken to inform the public when an officer faces serious allegations of misconduct," a statement from QPS said.

"This does not mean the allegations against the officer have been substantiated."

buncourt bundaberg court qps queensland police service
Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Leo reflects on how coverage from Times impacted region

        premium_icon Leo reflects on how coverage from Times impacted region

        Local Faces Murgon businessman reveals personal connection that dates back more than 50 years.

        Paper is about the community says ex-Burnett journo

        premium_icon Paper is about the community says ex-Burnett journo

        Life ‘This isn’t about me, this is about the community’s stories.’

        Students at risk of staff working conditions being cut

        premium_icon Students at risk of staff working conditions being cut

        News Union representing employees fear for planned cuts by Lutheran Education Queensland...

        Long time readers look back

        premium_icon Long time readers look back

        News We interviewed some of the South Burnett Time’s most loyal readers about...