Cops ferried to ‘disturbance’ at island festival

by Jacob Miley
24th Jan 2021 12:24 PM
Police have had to be ferried over to South Stradbroke Island to quell a large "disturbance" at a Gold Coast music festival, which is believed to have started when a vessel crashed into a jetty.

Authorities were called to Couran Cove about 8.30pm Saturday after reports a man had taken control of a vessel and crashed, police said.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said a large disturbance followed and multiple crews had to be ferried over to Couran Cove to assist.

It's believed the incident was linked to the Gold Coast Vibez festival that was being held at the Couran Cove Resort.

The spokesman said police had left the island by midnight. There were approximately 350 patrons in attendance, he said.

Originally published as Cops ferried to 'disturbance' at island festival

editors picks emergency stradbroke island

