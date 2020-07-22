Menu
The speed limit has changed in Harlin.
Crime

Cops give 28 day ‘grace period’ on bridge speed limit change

Ali Kuchel
22nd Jul 2020 6:00 AM
THE speed limit at the Harlin bridge has been reduced to 70km/h.

It comes as Toogoolawah police worked with the transport department following a number of accidents on the bridge.

The speed limit was changed on July 15.

Toogoolawah police have a 28-day “grace period” before the new speed limit will be enforced.

Dangerous drugs

An 18-year-old man from Bli Bli has been charged possessing dangerous drugs and utensils following a vehicle intercept on Ipswich Street Esk. He was issued with a Notice to appear before the Toogoolawah Magistrates Court on the August 21.

Following a vehicle intercept on Ipswich Street Esk, a 32-year-old woman from Cedar Grove has been charged with possessing a dangerous drug and will appear before the Toogoolawah Magistrates Court on August 21.

Disturbing behaviour

A 53-year-old Toogoolawah man has been issued with an infringement notice after a disturbance at the Exchange Hotel in Toogoolawah on the July 14.

Trespasser charged

A 19-year-old man from Mount Hallen has been charged with trespass after entering another property in Mount Hallen without permission of the owner. He has been issued with a notice to appear before the Toogoolawah Magistrates Court on August 21.

Drunk driver busted

Police have busted a 33-year-old Glenore Grove man after being detected speeding on the Brisbane Valley Highway. The man has then returned a positive roadside breath test and after further testing was issued with a Notice to appear before the Toogoolawah Magistrates Court on August 21.

