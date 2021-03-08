Cops investigate hit and run after rider struck in Kingaroy

Police are on the hunt for the driver of a white van after a bike rider was hit in Kingaroy. File Photo.

Investigations are underway into an alleged hit and run in Kingaroy on Friday (March 5).

At 12.50pm, a 32-year-old Kingaroy man was riding along Kingaroy street when a van pulled out of a take away shop into the path of the bicycle.

The van collided with the bicycle before allegedly driving off without stopping. The rider suffered no injury.

The van was described as a white electrical van with a pipe and a brown sign on the back window.

Investigations are continuing.

