Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Assistant Commissioner Nick Anticich has apologised to the girls’ families but maintained they were not victims of foul play.
Assistant Commissioner Nick Anticich has apologised to the girls’ families but maintained they were not victims of foul play.
News

Cops missed ‘blood on veranda’ where teenage girl died

by JASON WALLS
21st Sep 2020 6:59 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

POLICE investigating the "highly suspicious" death of a 16-year-old girl in Umbakumba either ignored or overlooked key evidence, including blood on the veranda of the house she was found in, court documents reveal.

Cheralyn Mamarika was one of three girls whose apparent suicides were probed during a coronial inquest in the Darwin Local Court last week.

The other girls were 15-year-old Layla "Gulum" Leering and 17-year-old Fionica James.

In a statement tendered to the inquest, detective Superintendent Lauren Hill, who reviewed each of the botched investigations, laid bare a series of missteps that failed to properly rule out the involvement of a third party in Cheralyn's death.

 

MORE NT COURT NEWS

Australia Day sausage snafu ended in attempted murder, paralysis

Construction boss jailed for pocketing $96k in Indigenous employment program rebates

Alleged Snapchat groomer busted by teen's brother, court hears on first day of his trial

 

The findings of Supt Hill's review include the failure to adequately examine the crime scene, resulting in key pieces of evidence only coming to light following subsequent witness statements and a return visit to the house by police two weeks later.

Among the blunders was a failure to notice the blood on the veranda or have a trampoline pole that may have been used to assault Cheralyn examined by medical experts.

Supt Hill also found officers were distracted from the investigation by "rumours" about the unrelated "killing of dogs".

"Time spent on site by initial attending investigators was insufficient to conduct a thorough response," she wrote.

"The scene was not adequately examined and limited to the bedroom only."

Supt Hill was also critical of the officers' failure to re-enact or properly examine the way in which Cheralyn was said to have taken her life.

On Friday, deputy Coroner Kelvin Currie told the inquest "there is not sufficient evidence to rule out third party involvement" in her death.

"The circumstances of Cheralyn's death remain most unclear and highly suspicious," he said.

Mr Currie also submitted there was enough evidence to support a belief offences had been committed in relation to the deaths of each of the other two girls.

Lifeline: 13 11 14

Originally published as Cops missed 'blood on veranda' of house where teenage girl died

More Stories

blood coronial inquest deaths investigation northern territory police suicide

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Desperate plea for plan to save Queensland

        Premium Content Desperate plea for plan to save Queensland

        News Creating jobs and driving down crime are overwhelmingly the top priorities across the state the Your Say 2020 survey has revealed.

        • 21st Sep 2020 5:05 AM
        • 1 tumbleweed123
        What Queenslanders really think of our state

        Premium Content What Queenslanders really think of our state

        News Sentiment survey: Queenslanders have their say

        • 21st Sep 2020 5:02 AM
        Two motorcyclists airlifted from South Burnett in 24 hours

        Premium Content Two motorcyclists airlifted from South Burnett in 24 hours

        News In the span of less than 24-hours, two riders had to be flown to hospital from the...

        Sarah inspires global audience in local documentary

        Premium Content Sarah inspires global audience in local documentary

        News KINGAROY florist Sarah Butcher shares her experience living with a rare chromosomal...