Cops move on missing millionaire

Three months after she disappeared from her Sydney mansion, after allegedly stealing millions from family and friends, Melissa Caddick is about to be a woman on the run from the law.

Ms Caddick, 49, went for a run on the morning of November 12, hours after her home was raided by the Australian Federal Police as part of an Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) investigation into her and her business, Maliver Pty Ltd.

She never returned to her $7 million Dover Heights home after leaving to go for the run at about 5.30am.

Investigators with ASIC believe Ms Caddick took around $20 million from her friends and family and was spending up to $600,000 a year to maintain her lavish lifestyle.

NSW Police are yet to put out a warrant for Ms Caddick's arrest however police are preparing to do this "imminently", according to a report from 60 Minutes.

ASIC investigators are about to hand a brief of evidence to prosecutors, allowing police to lay charges and kick off their hunt for Ms Caddick.

The disappearance of Ms Caddick has baffled police and her friends and family for months.

Furious friends, who invested millions into Ms Caddick's business, last week labelled the woman "evil".

"Melissa, I can't wait to see you in a jail cell," one friend told 60 Minutes.

Ms Caddick's husband, Anthony Koletti, is still living in the family's Dover Heights mansion and is allegedly using the funds from his wife's business to pay for lawyers.

Mr Koletti, an unemployed hairdresser who also DJ'd during his marriage to Ms Caddick, met with his wife's brother Adam and parents Ted and Barbara on Sunday.

According to witnesses and photos taken at Ms Caddick's parents' apartment, the group was having an "animated" discussion.

One witness told the Daily Mail the group had been frantically speaking before closing the blinds to the sunroom.

The discussion comes as court documents revealed how Ms Caddick reacted to the ASIC raid.

In a sworn statement tendered at the Federal Court, investigator Isabella Allen alleged Ms Caddick heavily questioned her during the raid on November 11.

Ms Caddick questioned how she was to abide by a court order if her assets were frozen and asked when she would have to appear in court.

She questioned where she needed to drop off her passports and was she still able to use her credit cards.

When investigators told her she needed to give them a list of her assets and liabilities, Ms Caddick bit back, "How am I supposed to do that when you have taken my computers?"

"I am unable to answer that question and it may be best that you speak to a lawyer. Do you have a lawyer?" the investigator asked.

"No," Ms Caddick replied. "I have no one to call."

An initial order freezing Ms Caddick's assets allowed for $800 per week for her husband and 15-year-old son, but their lawyers asked for an increase in December.

The family first requested a change to $4880 a week, a sum described as "staggering" by lawyers for ASIC.

The Federal Court heard a new sum had been given by barrister David Sulan, who is representing Ms Caddick's brother Adam Grimley as her representative.

"ASIC neither opposes nor consents to that figure, it's a matter for the court," said ASIC barrister Stephanie Fendekian on December 17.

Justice Brigitte Markovic indicated she would make the order. The figure was not revealed in court.

The court was told in December that investors had placed $13.1 million in the fund managed by Ms Caddick and investigations had revealed $4 million in her various bank accounts.

