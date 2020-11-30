Cops take out AVO for Neighbours star

Police take out AVO for Neighbour’s star Jodi Gordon against new boyfriend Sebastian Blackler

NSW Police have taken out a provisional apprehended violence order out on behalf ex-Neighbours star Jodi Gordon.

NSW Police are also investigating an allegation of domestic violence against Gordon, after being called to her apartment in Double Bay last week.

NSW Police took out the preliminary AVO against her new boyfriend Sebastian Blackler, an investment portfolio manager following an incident early Friday morning.

"Around 12.30am on Friday 27 November 2020, officers were called to a unit at Wiston Gardens at Double Bay," NSW Police said in a statement.

"Officers from Eastern Suburbs Police Area Command have commenced an investigation into an alleged domestic violence incident involving a 35-year-old woman and a 30-year-old man," the statement continues.

Just last week Jodi Gordon shared this photo of her and Blackler with the caption “When life gets wonderful …” Picture: Instagram.

The standard conditions of the provisional apprehended violence order bans Blackler from approaching Gordon, former wife of former NRL player Braith Anasta, after 12 hours following drinking alcohol or taking illicit drugs.

Other conditions, state Blackler must not assault or threaten, stalk, harass or intimidate Gordon, or intentionally or recklessly destroy or damage any property that belongs to or is in her possession.

Blackler has not been charged with any offence.

Investment portfolio manager Sebastian Blackler. Picture: Instagram

Gordon revealed her new boyfriend in an Instagram post earlier in November, captioning her post with "When life gets wonderful …" alongside a silver heart emoji.

Gordon, who is most famous for her stint on Home And Away from 2005-2010 recently left her role as Elly Conway on Neighbours after four years on set.

She was also the centre of a major police operation in 2009 where she was found hiding in the bedroom of former bikie associate Mark Judge, after her then-boyfriend Ryan Stokes reported her missing.

Judge had called police for assistance because he thought armed gunmen were attempting to break into his apartment, which resulted in a heavy police response.

Jodi Gordon in an Instagram photo posted on Friday for which she used the hashtag #datenight. Picture: Instagram.

Gordon shares a six-year-old daughter with former Rooster's and State of Origin star Braith Anasta.

The matter will be heard before a magistrate at Downing Centre Local Court on December 3.

Gordon or Blackler could not be reached for comment.