Cops arrest two locals behind alleged robbery of elderly woman

Police have arrested two Cushnie residents over the alleged armed robbery of a 79-year-old. Photo/File

Police went on the hunt for the two men and the stolen Honda vehicle.

On Wednesday February 10 at 3pm, acting on information from the public, police located the Honda station wagon.

The vehicle was located on Home Creek Loop Road in Cushnie.

Police arrested a 19-year-old Cushnie man and a 16-year-old Cushnie boy who were located with the vehicle.

The boy has been dealt with under the Youth Justice system for the alleged unlawful use of the vehicle, armed robbery, burglary and unlicensed driving.

The 19-year-old man will reappear in Kingaroy Magistrates Court on March 29 for the alleged armed robbery, burglary and unlawful use of the motor vehicle after being remanded in custody.