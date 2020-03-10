Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Corey Feldman’s documentary has been hit with tech issues. Picture: Getty Images
Corey Feldman’s documentary has been hit with tech issues. Picture: Getty Images
Movies

Corey's explosive sex-abuse doco screening ‘hit by hackers’

by Staff Reporter
10th Mar 2020 2:38 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

The screening of Corey Feldman's explosive "The Rape of Two Coreys" documentary - which claims to expose sexual predators in Hollywood - has been delayed.

Though strenuously hyped by Feldman, the online premiere for the film has been hit by technical difficulties online .

For $20, users were promised access to a live-stream of the film at 2pm AEDT, with a Q&A with Feldman to follow.

Corey Feldman in his new documentary about paedophiles in Hollywood.
Corey Feldman in his new documentary about paedophiles in Hollywood.

But fans took to Twitter complaining that they could not access the film, with some even offering tech help with the various error messages.

Eventually, Feldman, who was at a concurrent live screening in LA tweeted that "THE FILM IS STARTING 15 MIN LATE DUE 2 THE WEBSITE CRASHING! WHICH IS ACTUALLLY A GOOD THING!"

More to come

More Stories

Show More
celebrity corey feldmen documentaries entertainment hollywood abuse sex abuse

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Kratzy’s 2020 vision for the South Burnett

        premium_icon Kratzy’s 2020 vision for the South Burnett

        News ‘Still a lot that needs to be done in the South Burnett.’

        Mayoral candidate spots desperate areas needing progress

        premium_icon Mayoral candidate spots desperate areas needing progress

        Council News Ahead of local election, we speak with Toni Ralph about her vision for the...

        Caravaners en route to boost Nanango’s economy

        premium_icon Caravaners en route to boost Nanango’s economy

        News Nanango has been selected as a tourist destination with visitors hoping to boost...

        ‘Our family never gives up’

        premium_icon ‘Our family never gives up’

        Local Faces We caught up with South Burnett mother and solicitor Jackie Cullen for this week’s...