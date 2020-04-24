Coronavirus blitz shows Queenslanders are staying in

STAY HOME: Majority of Queenslanders are complying with the rules but there is still room for improvement.

STAY HOME: Majority of Queenslanders are complying with the rules but there is still room for improvement.

A STATEWIDE blitz to enforce coronavirus quarantine orders has highlighted that most Queenslanders are complying.

Attorney-General and Minister for Justice Yvette D’Ath said the blitz, carried out earlier this week on April 20, shows 93 per cent of individuals are complying and staying home as required.

“The vast majority of Queenslanders under quarantine are doing the right thing and staying at home,” she said.

“It’s great to see 93 per cent playing by the rules, but we want to get that up to 100 per cent.

“There are currently around 3,500 Queenslanders under quarantine or self-isolation, and they hold the fate of 5 million fellow Queenslanders in their hands.

“We need them to stay at home – and not to go the shops, not leave home for exercise, not have visitors around.

“You’re not being asked to stay home for the rest of your life, just 14 days.”

Mrs D’Ath has stern words for anyone who thinks they can flagrantly disregard the rules.

“If you break quarantine, even if you just take the dog out for a walk, you’ll be automatically fined $1,334 - and in some cases you can be fined up to $13,345,” she said.

Mrs D’Ath said Queensland’s coronavirus enforcement taskforce was growing in capability.

“Around 500 public servants are in line to undertake online training for contact tracing to create a ready-reserve for potential deployment to public health units,” she said.

Minister for Health and Ambulance Service Steven Miles said the Palaszczuk Government was continuing to ramp up its contact tracing, monitoring and enforcement efforts.

“Contact tracing is essential in the fight against the spread of coronavirus and that’s why we’re pouring even more resources into contact tracing,” Mr Miles said.

“500 staff from across Queensland’s public service have been identified to be mobilised if required to support the Public Health Units with Contact Tracing.

“The staff will begin online training next week.

“If a surge of cases happens, we have more staff ready to go.

“They’ll be tracing coronavirus cases and getting in touch with people who have come into contact with a known coronavirus case, because we know that this saves lives.

“Queensland is leading the way nationally when it comes to contact tracing and our training modules are being used by other jurisdictions including Victoria.”

Measures to ensure those in quarantine stay in quarantine include:

3,410 random telephone calls

2,000 text messages

158 home visits (as part of this week’s blitz)

Of the 158 home visits, 147 were in compliance and 8 non-compliant, including:

Six who returned to New South Wales

Two who had illegitimate details

There were also two who claimed they needed to seek medical treatment and one was not at location and is under further investigation.