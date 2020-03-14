Coronavirus fears forces another event to be postponed

PUT ON HOLD: Kingaroy Men's Shed were looking forward to hosting Camp Oven Under the Stars before it was post pone until another date later this year. Photo: Laura Blackmore

ANOTHER major event in the South Burnett will not go ahead this weekend after there was a confirmed case of coronavirus in the region.

Kingaroy Men's Shed were supposed to be hosting their first Camp Oven Under the Stars tonight.

However, after a committee meeting this morning they made a last minute decision not to host it this weekend.

Kingaroy Men's Shed vice-president Eric Ford said it was the best thing to do for the whole community.

"We made the decision to post pone the event this morning," Mr Ford said.

"Due to what's happening in the local area with a case of coronavirus we are taking precautionary measures.

"It's devastating but it's also the best decision for the whole community."

Mr Ford said the was some good news despite the event not running this weekend.

"We sold close to 300 tickets before the event," he said.

"We will be planning to run the event in Spring later this year.

"Tickets will still be valid, so people need to hold onto them."

The Kingaroy Speedway cancelled their weekend race meet after hearing about a case of coronavirus in the South Burnett.